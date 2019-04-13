CBI court rejects Peter Mukerjea’s bail plea in Sheena Bora murder case

A special court, set up for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Friday rejected the bail plea of Peter Mukerjea, an accused in the Sheena Bora murder case.

In November 2018, Mukerjea had moved the court for bail, contending there was no evidence to prove he conspired with his ex-wife, Indrani, and her former husband, Sanjeev Khanna to kill Bora, despite 22 witnesses having been examined in court.

While the court decided on the plea, Mukerjea was diagnosed with blockages in his heart and was operated on in a private hospital last month. During his ailment, Mukerjea’s lawyers had also sought an interim bail until his treatment and recovery were complete. The prosecution objected to the bail plea, arguing that he may influence witnesses. In their reply, CBI claimed there was enough evidence to prove Mukerjea’s role in the case.

They backed their claim by attaching print copies of his emails where he expressed his displeasure over his son, Rahul’s relationship with Bora. The CBI also claimed Mukerjea and Indrani exhausted all options to separate the couple, but in vain. The agency said they were yet to examine several crucial witnesses, including Rahul and Mukerjea’s driver. Even though the court has denied his bail, it has allowed him to continue his rehabilitation in the hospital.

