CDR scam: Mumbai detective Rajani Pandit released from jail

After 40-days in jail, India’s first woman detective, Rajani Pandit, 65, was released from Thane central jail on Wednesday morning. She was arrested on February 2 by Thane crime branch in a call data record (CDR) scam.

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s name has also cropped up in connection with the scam. “I do not have any connection to anyone, I also don’t know who Nawazuddin Siddiqui is,” said Pandit, after she was released.

The actor had been summoned to the police station on Friday but did not turn up.

On Monday, the Thane sessions court granted bail to Pandit on a bond of Rs20,000.

On January 24, four private detectives were arrested by Thane crime branch for allegedly selling call data records (CDR).

They used to sell the data for Rs25,000 to Rs50,000. Makesh Pandiyan, 42, Prashant Palekar, 49, Jigar Makawana, 35, and Samresh Jha alias Pratik Mohpal, 32, were arrested from Kalwa. During investigation Rajani Pandit cropped up and she was arrested.

Rajani Pandit, has been a private detective for the past 32 years, and her bail were dates had been deferred two times.