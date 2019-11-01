Ceiling plaster falls in Kopar Khairane house; no one injured

mumbai

Plaster from the ceiling in a flat at Chandralok housing society in Kopar Khairane fell on Thursday. No one was hurt in the incident.

The two-storey building was built by City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) around three decades ago and handed over to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

The building has been declared dangerous by the civic body and falls under C1 category. The house belongs to Ramdas Pawle, a Sena NMMC corporator. “We have no other option but to live here. We have not reached a consensus on redevelopment,” he said.

Tushar Pawar, deputy municipal commissioner, said, “The building is dangerous and we had asked the residents to vacate it. We had threatened to cut water and electricity.”

Amit Jadhav, 45, has been residing in the building for the past two decades. “The civic body should provide us with an alternative accommodation before asking us to shift.”

