e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Central Railway gets 7 CCTVs in yard to boost security on long-distance trains

Central Railway gets 7 CCTVs in yard to boost security on long-distance trains

mumbai Updated: Feb 22, 2020 01:11 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
Hindustantimes
         

In a bid to improve the safety of passengers on outstation trains, the Central Railway (CR) has installed seven closed circuit televisions (CCTV) cameras on the maintenance pit lines at its Wadi Bunder zonal railway yard.

The cameras will capture the images under the coach frames of outstation trains in the yard and highlight the minute maintenance required for the trains. They will enable detailed investigations, which in turn can identify any glitch and avoid accidents or derailments. “The cameras will help in conducting the under-gear examination of outstation trains and of the wheels of the trains. The cameras have infrared, which provide clear images, particularly at night,” said a senior CR official.

Until now, such detailed checks were conducted during the trains’ annual maintenance and not during the regular maintenance, which are conducted within six hours between the time an outstation train completes one journey and starts the next one.

Maintenance block on Sunday

CR will operate a maintenance block on Sunday on the slow lines between CSMT and Matunga from 10.50am to 3.20pm. On the harbour line, the block will be operated from Mankhurd to Nerul between 11.30am and 4.00pm, while on the western line, trains will not operate between Churchgate and Mumbai Central from 10.35am to 03.35pm.

tags
top news
Forcing opinion via disruption akin to terrorism: Kerala governor
Forcing opinion via disruption akin to terrorism: Kerala governor
‘All deadlines have ended’: FATF’s sharp warning to Pakistan on terror funding
‘All deadlines have ended’: FATF’s sharp warning to Pakistan on terror funding
Not just CAA, Thackeray clears NPR after meeting PM Modi. But there’s a caveat
Not just CAA, Thackeray clears NPR after meeting PM Modi. But there’s a caveat
China praises Pak’s ‘enormous efforts’ as FATF retains Islamabad in grey list
China praises Pak’s ‘enormous efforts’ as FATF retains Islamabad in grey list
India’s relief flight to China yet to take off, Beijing denies delaying it
India’s relief flight to China yet to take off, Beijing denies delaying it
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
No one needs to fear CAA, NPR: Uddhav Thackeray after meeting PM Modi
No one needs to fear CAA, NPR: Uddhav Thackeray after meeting PM Modi
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News