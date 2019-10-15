e-paper
Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019

Child trafficking case: Cops match DNA of 5 children with mothers

mumbai Updated: Oct 15, 2019 00:27 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
The Kalina forensic science laboratory (FSL) has submitted to the police the DNA reports of the six children, who were rescued by the crime bra-nch from Mumbai and Delhi, in connection with a child trafficking case. The reports helped to match five of the children’s DNA with their biological mothers.

A police officer, who was part of the investigating team, said that the DNA of the sixth child, who is two-and-a-half years old, did not match with the woman accused in the case, who had claimed to be his biological mother.

The child trafficking racket was busted on July 1. Following a tip-off, the Mumbai crime branch’s unit 6 conducted a raid and arrested four women, including the mastermind of the racket, Bhagyashree Koli, from Kalyan.

During the investigation, the crime branch was able to rescue six children — two from Delhi; two from Mumbai’s Antop Hill area; one from Bhiwandi; and one from Kalyan. Police arrested 14 people, including the six children’s parents who sold them through the agents when they were only a few weeks old.

“The investigation is still underway and we are looking for the sixth child’s biological mother. We are gathering evidence against the arrested accused. The charge sheet will be filed next month,” said a crime branch officer.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 00:27 IST

