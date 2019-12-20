e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 20, 2019
Home / Mumbai News / Choksi’s plea to join probe via video call turned down

Choksi’s plea to join probe via video call turned down

mumbai Updated: Dec 20, 2019 00:59 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
Hindustantimes
         

The special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Thursday rejected absconding businessman Mehul Choksi’s plea, permitting him to join the investigation into Punjab National Bank (PNB) case through video conferencing from Antigua.

Choksi, a prime accused in the ₹13,500-crore PNB fraud case, had moved the plea last month, when the special court was hearing the Enforcement Directorate’s plea to declare him a fugitive economic offender (FEO).

“Due to [his] medical condition, it will be unbearable, intolerable, unmanageable and difficult for him to travel, he had said, adding that [his] doctors have cautioned against such travel,” his lawyers Vijay Agarwal and Rahul Agarwal had pleaded.

Objecting his plea, ED had stated that it is willing to make arrangements for Choksi’s “safe journey” to the country. While these pleas were rejected, Choksi’s lawyers moved two more applications opposing ED’s plea to declare the accused an FEO.

top news
Mobile blackout, metro stations shut to control CAA protests in Delhi
Mobile blackout, metro stations shut to control CAA protests in Delhi
Protests erupt across India against CAA; 3 killed
Protests erupt across India against CAA; 3 killed
Let UN conduct referendum on CAA, says Mamata; multiple rallies choke Kolkata
Let UN conduct referendum on CAA, says Mamata; multiple rallies choke Kolkata
NRC, CAA cannot be implemented unless state govts cooperate: Prashant Kishor
NRC, CAA cannot be implemented unless state govts cooperate: Prashant Kishor
On CAA row, Nitish Kumar breaks silence with a ‘guarantee’ to minorities
On CAA row, Nitish Kumar breaks silence with a ‘guarantee’ to minorities
Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019: Hemant Soren’s fate to be decided on final day of polls
Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019: Hemant Soren’s fate to be decided on final day of polls
The uncapped crorepatis: Meet future stars who raked in the moolah
The uncapped crorepatis: Meet future stars who raked in the moolah
Anti-CAA protest: Farhan & Zoya Akhtar, Rahul Bose, Sushant Singh join in
Anti-CAA protest: Farhan & Zoya Akhtar, Rahul Bose, Sushant Singh join in
trending topics
Shiv SenaIPL auction 2020citizenship lawDabangg 3Priyanka ChopraCitizenship Law ProtestDelhi TemperatureDelhi Citizenship Act Protest

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News