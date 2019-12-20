Choksi’s plea to join probe via video call turned down

mumbai

The special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Thursday rejected absconding businessman Mehul Choksi’s plea, permitting him to join the investigation into Punjab National Bank (PNB) case through video conferencing from Antigua.

Choksi, a prime accused in the ₹13,500-crore PNB fraud case, had moved the plea last month, when the special court was hearing the Enforcement Directorate’s plea to declare him a fugitive economic offender (FEO).

“Due to [his] medical condition, it will be unbearable, intolerable, unmanageable and difficult for him to travel, he had said, adding that [his] doctors have cautioned against such travel,” his lawyers Vijay Agarwal and Rahul Agarwal had pleaded.

Objecting his plea, ED had stated that it is willing to make arrangements for Choksi’s “safe journey” to the country. While these pleas were rejected, Choksi’s lawyers moved two more applications opposing ED’s plea to declare the accused an FEO.