City man’s condition stable: Rwanda officials

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 23:36 IST

The condition of the 45-year-old resident of Mumbai, who became the first coronavirus patient of Rwanda in central Africa, is stable, according to health officers in the country.

According to information from the Rwanda health department, the infected patient stays with his family in Kigali owing to professional commitment. He visited his hometown, Mumbai, for personal work and returned on March 8. On March 13, he developed fever and cold and reported it to the health department, who took him to an isolation ward and ran a diagnostic test. The reports confirmed that he has been infected with the new coronavirus. Currently, he is quarantined at Kibagabaga Hospital, Kigali.

James Habimana, a Rwanda reporter who has been covering the outbreak, said, “When he developed the symptoms, he asked the health officers to run a test on him.”

The Rwanda government is trying to get in touch with people who were in direct or indirect touch with him. Malick Kayumba, head of Rwanda Health Communication, said, “We are taking care of him and he is doing well.” When asked if the Rwanda government has contacted Indian authorities, he said, “Our government has very good relations with India. They have regular meetings with our Ministry of Foreign Affairs to share updates on several Rwanda government developments, including our preparedness and response strategies against Covid-19.”

Dr Daksha Shah, executive health officer, BMC, said, “We are yet to get any details about it.” The state officers believe the patient got the infection after he landed in Rwanda as he didn’t show any symptoms during airport surveillance in Mumbai. “But we are trying to get the details from the Centre. As the patient has been diagnosed with Covid-19 in a foreign country, the ministry has to go through the MEA to contact the health officers in Rwanda, which takes time,” he said.