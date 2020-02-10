e-paper
City sees rise in day temperature, condition to stay

mumbai Updated: Feb 10, 2020 00:02 IST
The city and suburbs witnessed an increase in day and night temperatures on Sunday, as predicted by the weather bureau. The suburbs recorded 32.9 degrees Celsius as the day temperature (1.8 degree Celsius above normal) and 19.6 degrees Celsius as the night temperature (2.1 degree Celsius above normal). Similarly, south Mumbai recorded the day and night temperatures at 32 degrees Celsius (2.1 degree Celsius above normal) and 20.4 degrees Celsius (2.9 degree Celsius above normal) respectively. The day and night temperature for Monday has been predicted at 34 and 22 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the AQI is expected to be 177 (moderate) on Monday.

Coronavirus death toll rises to 813, exceeds SARS fatalities in 2003
'To oppose BJP is not opposing Hindus': RSS General Secretary
Bishnoi's heroics in vain as Bangladesh win maiden U19 World Cup
'Accuracy important': EC defends 'delay' in releasing Delhi poll percentage
Woman BJP lawmaker shot dead by husband in Gurugram
'Who are you showing your strength?': Raj Thackeray asks anti-CAA protestors
PM Modi writes to President Xi, condoles coronavirus casualties
Watch: Shaheen Bagh protestors remove barricades for Hindu funeral procession
