City sees rise in day temperature, condition to stay

mumbai

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 00:02 IST

The city and suburbs witnessed an increase in day and night temperatures on Sunday, as predicted by the weather bureau. The suburbs recorded 32.9 degrees Celsius as the day temperature (1.8 degree Celsius above normal) and 19.6 degrees Celsius as the night temperature (2.1 degree Celsius above normal). Similarly, south Mumbai recorded the day and night temperatures at 32 degrees Celsius (2.1 degree Celsius above normal) and 20.4 degrees Celsius (2.9 degree Celsius above normal) respectively. The day and night temperature for Monday has been predicted at 34 and 22 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the AQI is expected to be 177 (moderate) on Monday.