Mumbai Taxi union wants hike in minimum fare; threatens stir

You may soon have to pay Rs 8 more while travelling in a black-and-yellow taxi if the state approves the demand of the Mumbai Taximen’s Union to increase minimum fare to Rs 30 from Rs 22. The union, which consists of 25,000 taxi drivers, has written to state transport minister, Diwakar Raote, and threatened to go on an agitation if their demand is not met.

The letter stated that their earlier request to increase minimum fare from Rs 22 to Rs 25 was not heard. “ The last minimum fare was revised from Rs 21 to Rs 22 on June 1, 2015. Thereafter, the CNG price was increased five times,” read the letter. “The consumer price index has increased in the last four years. The third party insurance has also increased over the years. The Khatua committee had recommended the state to revise the taxi fare by Rs 1 per km. The state has not bothered to accept the recommendation,” the letter added.

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 05:17 IST