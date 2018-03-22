Civic body set to use trash booms to clear floating waste from drains in Mumbai

In a step towards unclogging storm water drains, less flooding and cleaner beaches, the civic body will be installing new ‘floating trash booms’ before the monsoons to stop floating waste from choking nullahs and flowing into the sea.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) standing committee on Wednesday approved a proposal to use automatic net-like devices in drains, creeks and rivers for the first time in the city. By March-end, BMC’s storm water drains department will issue a work order to install these trash booms in Dahisar, Mithi, Poisar, Oshiwara rivers and Irla, Mogra, Lovegrove nullahs. Chief engineer, (solid waste department), VH Khandkar told HT, “This will be phase one of the project. Then, as per councillors’ requests, we will install more trash booms. The ideal spot to install the booms is just upstream of the outfall that is right before the drains join the sea. Seven booms will be placed at the seven spots by June.” It will cost BMC Rs1.17 crore to fix trash booms at seven places and make quality-checks for a year.

Civic engineers said the booms are automatic devices that will function without any fuel. “Such nets have been used only in the Ganges. The booms are acid-resistant and well-equipped to stop all floating material, including plastic, from flowing into the sea. The waste will be collected on one side and can be removed mechanically,” said an engineer working on the project. This will avoid clogging of drains, flooding and mosquito-breeding. It will also prevent waste from ending up on the city’s beaches. BMC spends Rs1 lakh per day on cleaning all beaches in the city. City councillors lauded the proposal, but demanded quick implementation. Alka Kerkar, a councillor, said, “These should be installed where there are no pumping stations.The trash booms should in place before the monsoons.”