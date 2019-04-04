CNG, PNG set to cost more in Mumbai from Thursday

Fuel is set to get costlier in Mumbai from Thursday. While the basic price of compressed natural gas (CNG) will increase by Rs 1.51 a kg, the cost of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) will increase by Rs 1.88 for a standard cubic metre (SCM), the Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) said on Wednesday.

According to CNG dealers, CNG price will rise to Rs 51.57 a kg from Rs 49.61 a kg, including taxes.

The price of PNG, including taxes, will be Rs 31.53 for a SCM in the first slab; and Rs 37.13 for a SCM in the second slab. PNG prices in the first and second slabs were Rs 29.40 for a SCM and Rs 35 for a SCM till Wednesday.

MGL claimed that even after the revision, CNG continues to be a “very attractive proposition” and offers savings of 53% and 37% as compared to petrol and diesel prices.

“This price rise will have a marginal impact of Rs 0.06 a km and Rs 0.07 a km on the per-km running cost of autos and taxis, respectively,” said MGL.

The price revision comes after six months. However, taxi and auto unions are upset over the price hike.

AL Quadros, leader of Mumbai Taximen’s Union said this is the fourth time CNG price has been hiked (a total rise of Rs 9.50 a kg) since the Khatua Committee report was submitted and they are going to demand a passenger fare hike.

RTO officials, however, said fares can be hiked only after the state takes a decision on the Khatua panel report.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 13:12 IST