‘Colloportus your doors’: Mumbai Police’s Harry Potter-inspired lockdown message

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 11:12 IST

The Mumbai Police have turned to the popular movie franchise Harry Potter to urge people to stay home during the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic which has affected thousands in India.

“’Colloportus’ your doors, folks! A lot more than just 5 points will be awarded to all those who stay home during #lockdown and don’t create panic,” Mumbai Police said on Twitter on Tuesday. ‘Colloportus’ is a charm used in the Harry Potter movies to seal doors.

‘Colloportus' your doors, folks!



The tweet also has a video clip from one of the Harry Potter movies where one of the central characters, Professor Dumbledore, is seen giving instructions to the students to not panic while being inside the premises of Hogwarts, the fictional school of magic shown in the movie series.

Maharashtra is the country’s worst-affected state with 748 cases of Covid-19. Mumbai has the highest number of Covid-19 patients in the state, which saw its first case on March 9, and has reported at least 20 deaths.

State health minister Rajesh Tope had recently said that the lockdown in Maharashtra is likely to be extended beyond April 14.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked people to limit their movement outside their houses. He said people should use a mask if they step out to buy essential commodities.

Thackeray also asked those suffering with symptoms such as pneumonia, cough, cold and fever not to visit private doctor or hospital. Instead, he suggested, they could visit dedicated hospitals started by the state government to treat patients infected with Covid-19.

No religious, political and sports event will be allowed in the state till further orders, he declared.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), meanwhile, has arranged temporary shelters for 5,000 people, a municipal corporation official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The shelter is available for migrant workers and homeless people in Goregaon, ANI reported.