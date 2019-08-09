Coming soon: Life jackets, boats to help WR, CR in rescue ops

mumbai

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 02:27 IST

After facing flak from passengers stranded on trains owing to waterlogged tracks, Central and Western Railways (CR, WR) have decided to procure boats and life jackets to be used in rescue operations on the suburban railway tracks. The decision comes after 1,052 passengers were stuck on board Mahalaxmi Express for more than 12 hours near Vangani station last month.

According to railway sources, CR will procure 10 boats at the cost of ₹1.7 lakh. Meanwhile, WR has already procured one and will get seven more boats. Both zonal railways will also procure 80 life jackets each. The equipment is expected to arrive in 15 days.

The equipment will be used by special teams, comprising members of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway personnel, that will be trained in disaster management, diving and rescue operations. “During emergencies, Railways are the first responders. The boats and jackets will help in rescue operations,” said a senior RPF officer. The decision was taken after WR used boats on August 3 to assist passengers and personnel stuck in floods in Gujarat’s railway colonies.

