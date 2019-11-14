e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 14, 2019

Commuter hit by stone in local train in Ulhasnagar, injured

mumbai Updated: Nov 14, 2019 01:05 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

A 35-year-old railway commuter was injured when a stone hit him at Ulhasnagar railway station while he was travelling in local train on Tuesday night.  Shripad Kute, a resident of Badlapur, suffered injuries on his hand.

“I was standing at the door and talking to a fellow commuter when suddenly a stone hit my left hand. I managed to move and save my face. It was dark and I could not who threw the stone,”said Kute, who works as a clerk in a firm in Dadar.

The incident took place when the local train had left Ulhasnagar railway station around 9pm on Tuesday. 

On Wednesday, Kute approached the Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP) to lodge a complaint.

Senior police inspector of Kalyan GRP, Shardul Walmik, said,”The man approached the police and we registered a case of stone-pelting. We will look into the matter.”

top news
Centre may table bill on Ayodhya temple trust in Winter session
Centre may table bill on Ayodhya temple trust in Winter session
Former RBI, CCI chiefs among CBI’s key witnesses in INX Media case
Former RBI, CCI chiefs among CBI’s key witnesses in INX Media case
Top court order on Rafale deal review petitions today
Top court order on Rafale deal review petitions today
Top court to re-examine Finance Act ’17
Top court to re-examine Finance Act ’17
JNU announces roll back of fee hike, students vow to continue protest
JNU announces roll back of fee hike, students vow to continue protest
Aadhaar norms regarding change of address relaxed, migrants to benefit
Aadhaar norms regarding change of address relaxed, migrants to benefit
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
CJI Gogoi’s last week in office: All eyes on Rafale review plea decision
CJI Gogoi’s last week in office: All eyes on Rafale review plea decision
trending topics
Priyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneMGNREGA scamMicrosoft Windows 10 UpdateChildrens Day 2019P ChidambaramChildren’s Day Wishes

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News