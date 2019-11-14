Commuter hit by stone in local train in Ulhasnagar, injured

mumbai

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 01:05 IST

A 35-year-old railway commuter was injured when a stone hit him at Ulhasnagar railway station while he was travelling in local train on Tuesday night. Shripad Kute, a resident of Badlapur, suffered injuries on his hand.

“I was standing at the door and talking to a fellow commuter when suddenly a stone hit my left hand. I managed to move and save my face. It was dark and I could not who threw the stone,”said Kute, who works as a clerk in a firm in Dadar.

The incident took place when the local train had left Ulhasnagar railway station around 9pm on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Kute approached the Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP) to lodge a complaint.

Senior police inspector of Kalyan GRP, Shardul Walmik, said,”The man approached the police and we registered a case of stone-pelting. We will look into the matter.”