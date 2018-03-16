Construction of Mumbai’s waste-to-energy plant in Deonar likely to begin this year

After the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) failed to generate any bids for its ambitious waste-to-energy plant at Deonar dumping ground last year, it is confident to begin the construction work this year. As per the civic body records, 16 bidders have shown interest and attended the pre-bid meeting for the project.

After many unsuccessful attempts to start processing 3000 metric tonnes of waste daily in order to produce 25 MV of electricity, BMC now plans to reduce the amount of waste the would be processed. It will now construct a waste-to-energy plant at Deonar that will process 600 tonnes of waste a day to generate 10 MV of electricity daily. Once successful, two more plants will be constructed. “Following the scope of work and high risk involved, none of the companies were bidding for the project. With the reduction in waste to be processed, we are confident that companies will bid, “ said civic official.

The Centre also recently sanctioned Rs571 crore for the proposed two waste-to-energy plants at Deonar dumping ground. The plants will be implemented on a design-build-operate-maintenance basis. No technology has been specified, but one of the six technologies approved by the Union urban development ministry will be considered. In addition, BMC will also receive technical support from the Union environment and forests and climate change ministry and the urban development ministry.