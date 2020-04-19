e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Container carrying chemicals topples in Thane

Container carrying chemicals topples in Thane

No one was injured in the incident

mumbai Updated: Apr 19, 2020 16:53 IST
Regional Disaster Management Cell officials at Ghodbunder Road on Sunday.
A container carrying 80 drums of chemicals toppled on Ghodbunder Road on Sunday morning.

The Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Thane, team reached the spot after locals alerted them.

No one was injured in the incident.

“The container was going to Tarapur MIDC from Nhava Sheva port when the driver lost control on Ghodbunder Road. The vehicle fell and chemicals spilled on the road,” said a senior RDMC official.

The driver fled after the accident.

The nearby residents alerted the police and the RDMC team was called.

“The container was removed from the road with the help of JCB machines,” said a RDMC official.

