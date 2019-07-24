Cops book trustees, civic staff and contractors in Dongri building collapse in Mumbai

A week after 13 people were killed in Kesarbai building collapse at Dongri, the police on Monday registered a negligence case against trustees, contractors and government officials, who are responsible for the building’s safety.

Nishith Mishra, additional commissioner of police (south region), confirmed that a case has been registered.

“We have registered a case and are investigating into the matter. We are gathering evidence to know about those who are responsible for the collapse,” said Mishra.

During investigation, the police learnt that the 100-year-old building had trustees and a contractor had carried out construction and repair work.

The Dongri police registered a case on Monday under section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“We have taken statements of different people including the trustees, contractors and also asked the government authorities such as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) to share details about the building,” said Mishra.

“We are waiting for their reply to know how they audit buildings. We also want to know which official takes action and sends notice to dilapidated buildings,” added the officer.

The Dongri police had formed a special team of officers, who took statements of the 10 injured and witnesses. The police had registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the case.

Later, the team started gathering evidence to book those who are responsible for the collapse.

“We will book the accused as per the evidence and arrests will be made,” added the police officer.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 00:17 IST