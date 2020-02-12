e-paper
Mumbai News / Cops nab husband after wife's post-mortem shows assault

Cops nab husband after wife’s post-mortem shows assault

mumbai Updated: Feb 12, 2020 01:00 IST
Vikhroli police on Monday arrested a 33-year-old man on charges of murder after the post-mortem report revealed his wife died of internal injuries caused by physical assault.

The arrested accused Roland Montero is a resident of Vikhroli village. According to the police, the deceased, 31-year-old Emma, was assaulted during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday at their residence. “It was Montero who called the police control room at 3am on Monday, saying his wife had fallen unconscious. He had also arranged an ambulance to take her to the hospital,” said a police officer.

The woman was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Police said there were no external injuries on her body apart from some abrasions. “The accused told us that she had consumed a pill after suffering from stomach cramps as she was on her periods. He claimed she started to feel uneasy after eating and then vomited,” said the officer.

After his statement was recorded, the police ordered a post-mortem, which revealed the deceased sustained grievous internal injuries. According to the report, there was blunt trauma to her abdomen, which led to her death.

“The injuries were inflicted as the accused kicked her in stomach repeatedly. We inquired with their neighbours who told us that the couple fought often,” said the officer.

“Investigations revealed that the accused pestered the victim to bring money from parents,” said the officer adding that Montero did not have a stable job.

