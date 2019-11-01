Cops turn Kalyan bridge into two lanes to manage traffic

mumbai

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 00:42 IST

The traffic police have put barricades on Subhash bridge that connects Kalyan east and west to manage traffic.

The bridge has turned into a two-lane one.

Traffic jams are a regular problem on the route. Although there is traffic police on the stretch, the heavy traffic makes it difficult to manage.

“The starting point on the bridge is a traffic bottleneck. Vehicles are stuck there for an hour. Putting barricades will streamline traffic. When two-wheelers overtake haphazardly by jumping lanes, it becomes difficult for the traffic police to man the chowk,” said Sukhdev Patil, senior traffic police inspector, Kalyan West.

Commuters and local residents are hoping this will bring them relief from constant traffic problems. “It does not take more than 15 minutes to cross the bridge but heavy traffic causes bottleneck at the chowk. It takes more than 30-45 minutes to cross the stretch during peak hours. Also, there is no alternative way to go from Kalyan east to west,” said Anil Thampi, 42, resident of Badlapur.

Residents have been demanding to construct another bridge adjacent to this one.

“If we are stuck in traffic on this bridge, it takes ages to get out. As this is a busy bridge, building another one will be the only way out,” said Pravin Solanki, 37, resident of Dudh Naka, Kalyan.

About the bridge

The bridge is 20 years old and around 8,000 vehicles ply on it per hour. Subhash bridge is the only road link to east and west of Kalyan. The bridge connects Kalyan east and west till Waldhuni and Badlapur.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 00:42 IST