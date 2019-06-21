Court rejects Pragya Thakur’s plea for exemption from appearance

The special NIA court on Thursday expressed its displeasure over the conduct of newly elected member of Parliament (MP) Pragya Singh Thakur — also an accused in 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case. The special court rejected her plea for blanket exemption from appearing before the court.

Pragya’s lawyer had sought exemption from her appearance on various grounds including her health condition, her duties as a sitting MP and the distance between Mumbai and Bhopal.

In their plea, Pragya’s lawyers pleaded that she would not dispute her identity, witness identity, evidence recorded in the case. It was further stated that she will not raise any objection if the matter is preceded in the count in her absence.

The court, while rejecting the plea, held that her reasons are not supported with sufficient documents. However, the court allowed her plea for today but made it clear that she will have to appear at least once in a weak.

On June 7, Pragya had appeared before the court. After the hearing, she expressed her anger over unhygienic conditions in the court. She had said that the chair, which was offered to her, was very uncomfortable and she had to stand throughout the proceedings.

The court expressed displeasure over her conduct and noted that even her lawyers did not give any explanation for such unnecessary comments made by her. “On humanitarian grounds, the court repeatedly asked her to sit on the chair, which she refused. Her statements were recorded without verification,” the special court said. Meanwhile, the prosecution on Thursday examined the complainant in the case, a police officer posted at Azad Maidan police station.

The officer was examined in chief by the special public prosecutor Avinash Rasal. The officer admitted that the blast took place on the bike, which the investigating agency claimed belonged to Pragya. The police officer was later cross examined by Pragya’s advocate JP Mishra and Prashant Maggu.

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 00:15 IST