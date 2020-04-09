Covid-19: 218 FIRs against those who stepped out on Wednesday

mumbai

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday continued taking stringent action and lodged 252 FIRs against those found violating the lockdown order. Of the 252, 218 (86%) were booked for gathering in on place.

Since March 20, a total of 1,930 FIRs have been lodged against 3, 634 people for violating lockdown orders. Of this, around 1,285 FIRs (67%) are for gathering in public. Another 474 are for needlessly using vehicles. Nine cases are against those who violated home quarantine orders and the remaining cases are against shops and hawkers operating despite being non-essential services. As containment zones in the city have increased to 381, the Mumbai Police is deploying more force and using drones in areas like Dharavi, where cases are rising, and Worli Koliwada, which is worst hit in Mumbai.

Biker booked for injuring policeman

On Thursday, a police sub-inspector posted at a nakabandi point in Wadi bunder in Dongri tried to halt a bike for checking. The biker instead fled and the officer, who had held on to the back of the two-wheeler, was dragged on the road. The biker, Khajabi Shaikh Naeem, 40, then fell and was arrested.

6 booked for visa violation

Police have filed 15 FIRs for visa violation under the Foreigners Act against 156 foreigners across the state, including 32 in Mumbai. “Around 128 of them had attended the Tabliqi Jammat’s congregation in Delhi,” said special inspector general (law and order), Maharashtra Police, Milind Bharambe. Around 160 Jamaat members in Mumbai have been quarantined.

46 men on morning walk detained

Kharghar police on Thursday booked 46 men for going out for a morning walk. The men have been booked under the IPC and Epidemic Diseases Act.

5 held for assaulting Thane engineer

Five men were arrested for assaulting a 40-year-old engineer from Thane. On Sunday, Anant Karmuse was allegedly taken to NCP MLA Jitendra Ahwad’s house and beaten for posting a comment against the politico for comments against Modi.