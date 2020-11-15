Covid-19 forces life of shoe shiners in Mumbai off track

mumbai

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 00:41 IST

Shoe shiners have been a fixture at railway stations almost since the inception of the city’s suburban railways in 1853. More than 1,000 shoe shiners earned their living at Mumbai’s suburban railway stations until train services were shut down during the lockdown.

Ramkishan Mehra, chairman of Maharashtra Railway Bootpolice Kamgar (MRBK), said of shoe shiners, “All of them have gone back to their villages as there they would at least not starve to death.” Mehra said MRBK has written to the Railways, asking shoe shiners be allowed to return to stations since some train services have now resumed.

Surendra Ram, 55, used to sit at Wadala station. “For the first time in 20 years, I don’t have a job, I have no income and odd jobs are also difficult to come by. So I have started selling vegetables at a local market.” Ram and his family left Mumbai in May and walked to Ram’s village near Aurangabad. It took them 10 days. The move has thrown Ram’s children’s education into jeopardy. Ram’s son and three daughters were enrolled in schools in Mumbai. “I took them to Mumbai so that they could have a decent education. Now I don’t know how their future will shape up because I do not have any money left. My savings have been wiped out and I will have to discontinue their education,” Ram said.

Jayprakash Ram, 42, used to sit at Kurla station. He and his family stayed in Mumbai till May. “We were running short on money, on groceries. There were days when my wife, two daughters and son slept hungry, and that is when I decided to head back to my village. Here at least I have the basics,” said Jayprakash, who is now back in his village in Bihar’s Bhojpur district. He now earns a living by doing odd jobs that fetch him between Rs 200 and Rs 250 daily.

Dyanchand Bhimshankar, 56, used to be a shoe shiner at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. He left the city to return to his village in Bihar, in May, when special trains were organised for labourers. “I haven’t had a job since lockdown. All I know is that I want to get back to work,” he said.

In addition to polishing shoes, shoe shiners are also an important part of the city police’s information network. A senior Mumbai Police officer requesting anonymity said, “A shoe shiner from Mumbai Central railway station alerted us to a gangster wanted for at least four murder cases. The gangster’s arrest would not have been possible but for the timely tip from shoe shiner.”

Shyam Yadav, a shoe shiner at Andheri station, said “We do not forget faces and know how to identify suspicious characters. Once we spot something fishy, we immediately alert the Government Railway Police (GRP). Our job is to keep our ears and eyes open and to protect the commuters while also shining shoes.”