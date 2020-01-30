CR’s 1st AC local to begin operations between Thane and Panvel on Thursday

mumbai

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 01:19 IST

Central Railway (CR) will begin operating its first AC local train between Thane and Panvel stations from Thursday. The AC local will operate 16 daily services, five days a week, excluding Saturday and Sunday.

In its inaugural run, the local will have an all-women crew, including motorwoman Manisha Mhaske, and guard, Sweta Ghone. A single journey ticket on the local will cost ₹185. A monthly pass between the two stations will cost ₹1,985. CR will also issue weekly (₹1,130) and fortnightly (₹1,985) passes. “The train will be flagged off by Suresh Angadi, minister of state for Railways,” said a senior CR official. The AC local train had arrived in December 2019 and underwent a three-week trial to address various concerns regarding the height on the carriages, air-conditioning, and seating arrangements.

CR had earlier raised height issues of the carriages with Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Chennai, the manufacturer. CR had asked ICF to lower the height of the train to allow them to pass under the British-era bridges on the CR main and harbour lines.

CR will further get six AC local trains by March 2020 that are likely to be introduced on the main line between CSMT and Kalyan, and the harbour line.