CR set to get bomb detection and disposal squad, vehicle on Friday

mumbai

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 00:40 IST

Eleven years after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the city’s suburban railway network will get its first complete bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) along with a BDDS vehicle.

According to a senior Central Railway (CR) official, the BDDS vehicle will be positioned in Carnac Bunder and the squad will be posted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on September 20.

The BDDS vehicle will be equipped with bomb disposal equipment along with a tool kit, which will be used if suspicious material is spotted. A team of 12 railway protection force (RP) personnel will handle the BDDS equipment and the vehicle. The state bomb disposal unit has trained eight of 12 RPF personnel in Matunga.

The BDDS system was to be introduced under the Integrated Security System (ISS), which was formed in 2008 after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. ISS was introduced under the induction plan of upgrading technology, ammunition, and to increase the safety of important railway stations in the city.

The BDDS equipment was procured by CR in January 2019 and assembled at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT). Introducing BDDS on the suburban railway stations was delayed owing to the delay in procuring BDDS equipment.

Currently, the Railways has to call the city’s BDDS team when suspicious luggage is found or when there is any call alert. This leads to delay in train services along with crowding on railway stations.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 00:40 IST