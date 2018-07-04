 Cracks on Grant Road bridge, Mumbai police diverts traffic | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Cracks on Grant Road bridge, Mumbai police diverts traffic

Mumbai police tweeted a warning on Wednesday asking commuters to avoid the Grant Road area as the bridge had cracked.

Updated: Jul 04, 2018 10:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Images on social media showed a crack along the divider.
Images on social media showed a crack along the divider.(Photo: Twitter/@NirbhayShah)

A bridge in Mumbai’s Grant Road developed cracks and was shut for traffic on Wednesday, a day after a part of a bridge linking Andheri East to West fell on to the railway tracks following heavy rains in the city.

‏”The bridge at Grant road station has cracked, hence the traffic has been diverted to Nana chowk towards Kennedy bridge #TrafficUpdate,” Mumbai Police tweeted.

Five people were injured, two seriously, after the Gokhale bridge that connects Andheri East to West collapsed, hitting suburban local train services in the city and leaving thousands of commuters stranded.

Minutes after the bridge collapsed, the two authorities responsible for its upkeep - the Indian Railways and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) - started the usual blame game over jurisdiction.

Railway minister Piyush Goyal, who rushed to scene after the accident, assured ad hoc compensation of Rs 1 lakh to each of the five injured, besides free medical treatment by his ministry.

“It’s an unfortunate incident, and I have ordered an inquiry into this. The commissioner of rail safety will come up with a report in 15 days,” said Goyal.

