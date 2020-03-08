Cricket matches in Wankhede to disrupt normal traffic in South Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 12:52 IST

In order to facilitate smooth travel for commuters, Mumbai traffic police have placed road restrictions in South Mumbai on Sunday owing to ongoing cricket matches in Wankhede stadium.

On Saturday, several commuters faced problems and experienced traffic jams for more than 20 minutes. According to traffic police officers, restrictions will continue from 3 pm in the afternoon to midnight on Sunday.

“We are managing traffic in south Mumbai so that commuters do not face problems while travelling. Spectators coming to watch the match are advised to travel by public transport,” said Mubarak Shaikh, senior police officer of Colaba traffic chowki.

One-way

D Road will be one-way for vehicular traffic from N S Road at Marine Drive towards the junction of E and C Roads. C Road will be one-way (from east to west) for vehicular traffic from its junction of E Road, towards the junction of N S Road. The south-bound E Road will be one-way from the junction D Road towards its junction of C Road.

Parking restrictions

There will be no parking on D Road and C Road, from the junction of N S Road to the junction of E Road, E Road from the junction of D Road up to C Road, F Road from the junction of N S Road to the junction of E Cross Road.

E Cross Road from the junction of F Road to the junction of G Road, N S Road south-bound from Mafatlal Bath signal to Air India signal and M K Road both bounds from Churchgate junction to Anandilal Podar Marg will also not be available for parking.

Paid parking will be available at NCPA dead-end and Gate 4, Mafatlal Centre, CR2 Mall (MMRDA), Sundermahal to Churchgate junction and Parsi/Islam Gymkhana service road.