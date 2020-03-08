e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Cricket matches in Wankhede to disrupt normal traffic in South Mumbai

Cricket matches in Wankhede to disrupt normal traffic in South Mumbai

On Saturday, several commuters faced problems and experienced traffic jams for more than 20 minutes.

mumbai Updated: Mar 08, 2020 12:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Upcoming cricket matches in Wankhede will lead to traffic snarls across South Bombay.
Upcoming cricket matches in Wankhede will lead to traffic snarls across South Bombay. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
         

In order to facilitate smooth travel for commuters, Mumbai traffic police have placed road restrictions in South Mumbai on Sunday owing to ongoing cricket matches in Wankhede stadium.

On Saturday, several commuters faced problems and experienced traffic jams for more than 20 minutes. According to traffic police officers, restrictions will continue from 3 pm in the afternoon to midnight on Sunday.

“We are managing traffic in south Mumbai so that commuters do not face problems while travelling. Spectators coming to watch the match are advised to travel by public transport,” said Mubarak Shaikh, senior police officer of Colaba traffic chowki.

One-way

D Road will be one-way for vehicular traffic from N S Road at Marine Drive towards the junction of E and C Roads. C Road will be one-way (from east to west) for vehicular traffic from its junction of E Road, towards the junction of N S Road. The south-bound E Road will be one-way from the junction D Road towards its junction of C Road.

Parking restrictions

There will be no parking on D Road and C Road, from the junction of N S Road to the junction of E Road, E Road from the junction of D Road up to C Road, F Road from the junction of N S Road to the junction of E Cross Road.

E Cross Road from the junction of F Road to the junction of G Road, N S Road south-bound from Mafatlal Bath signal to Air India signal and M K Road both bounds from Churchgate junction to Anandilal Podar Marg will also not be available for parking.

Paid parking will be available at NCPA dead-end and Gate 4, Mafatlal Centre, CR2 Mall (MMRDA), Sundermahal to Churchgate junction and Parsi/Islam Gymkhana service road.

tags
top news
3 who returned from Italy among 5 more infected with coronavirus in Kerala
3 who returned from Italy among 5 more infected with coronavirus in Kerala
Over to women achievers: PM Modi hands over social media accounts on Women’s Day
Over to women achievers: PM Modi hands over social media accounts on Women’s Day
WT20 WC FINAL LIVE: Healy smashing India, Australia bossing proceedings
WT20 WC FINAL LIVE: Healy smashing India, Australia bossing proceedings
Kerala coronavirus patients recovered without drugs: Expert
Kerala coronavirus patients recovered without drugs: Expert
Cricket matches in Wankhede to disrupt normal traffic in South Mumbai
Cricket matches in Wankhede to disrupt normal traffic in South Mumbai
Women cab drivers in India
Women cab drivers in India
ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges
ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges
Harbhajan slams selectors for picking Washington, names 3 options instead
Harbhajan slams selectors for picking Washington, names 3 options instead
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news