Cycling track in south Mumbai hits a bump, to be shut for a few weeks

Much to the dismay of Mumbai’s cycling enthusiasts, the city’s first cycling track between NCPA and Worli will now remain closed, likely for a few weeks, as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is looking for new sponsors or an agency to maintain the track.

Assistant commissioner of A ward, Kiran Dighavkar, under whose jurisdiction this area falls said, “Smart Commute, the organisation presently managing the event was given three months to operate the cycle track. That duration got over on March 3, which is Saturday. That was their last event. Now we will look for new sponsors. The track was not operational on March 4.”

On December 3, the BMC in partnership with Smart Commute organised a teaser run of the 11km long cycle track between NCPA and the Worli end of the sea link.

On the first day, it was operational between NCPA and Girgaum Chowpaty. Subsequently, it was supposed to operate its entire length of 11km, but hit several road blocks when traffic police expressed safety concerns, especially on its route on the already narrow and inclined Pedder Road. It then functioned only up to Girgaum chowpaty for the remaining Sundays up to March 3.

It may now take several Sundays before BMC finds a sponsor for the cycle track, and it is operational again, according to a civic official.

Firoza Suresh, from Smart Commute said the organisation is willing to renew the contract with the BMC.

She said, “The traffic police raised some concerns but we met them, following a meeting between municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta, and the traffic commissioner Amitesh Kumar. It will be sometime before the Sunday cycle track is open again, but once we renew the contract with the civic body we will ensure we operate it safely and smoothly.”