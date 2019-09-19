Decks cleared to redevelop 2 Kisannagar clusters in Thane

mumbai

Sep 19, 2019

Residents of Kisannagar in Thane, who want to opt for redevelopment under the cluster development scheme, can now approach Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

A decade after the cluster development scheme was mooted for Thane, two sub-clusters at Kisannagar, the constituency of guardian minister Eknath Shinde, have got the go-ahead, merely days before the announcement of election dates.

On Wednesday, civic commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal said the urban renewal scheme for Kisannagar cluster has been given in-principle approval by the high-power committee.

Though the plan has been approved, TMC will only start construction of a 40-metre road in the cluster. The work will displace 600 residents. The notices will be served to residents from Thursday. They will be rehabilitated in rental homes after elections.

Jaiswal said TMC has sought 79% consent of the people from this sub-cluster.

“We are following the cluster development scheme for Thane since 2015-2016. On Wednesday, we got in-principle approval for two urban renewal scheme in Kisannagar cluster. This means that the plans for these two sub-clusters are approved and residents can approach for redevelopment,” said Jaiswal.

The beneficiaries who are left out from the first list can again approach the corporation to include their names.

Kisannagar lacks road network and priority will be to develop the infrastructure.

Jaiswal added, “There is not a single wide road in Kisannagar. We will widen a four-foot road from Wagale Estate Road no. 22 to Kisannagar to 40 metres.”

Jaiswal added that apart from Kisannagar, the Hajuri and Rabodi clusters are also 99% completed and approval is expected in a week’s time.

The state has still not approved the six urban renewal plans which TMC has sent in March.

TMC has however gone ahead with the biometric survey and other ground work for the project.

Helping hand for redevelopment

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) have decided to support the rehabilitation part of the cluster scheme. Jaiswal said, “MMRDA has agreed to give 567 rental homes where the 600 families can be shifted. There are many plots of the MIDC which are either encroached or not in use. We have asked MIDC to give us these plots which we can use for rehabilitation. The MIDC has agreed to give these plots in exchange of 12.5% open space.”

Guardian minister Eknath Shinde said, “In 1998, Sairaj building in Kisannagar collapsed killing 18 people. Since then, we are following with the government to implement cluster development scheme. More than 10 lakh people in the city will benefit from the scheme.”

Redevelopment on the cards

Areas: Jai Bhavani Nagar, Kakare Chawl, Sadhana Society, Adivasi Garden, Shiv Tekadi, Yogiraj area and Kisannagar block no.50/51

Total area: 7.20 hectares

Total homes: 3,816

Redevelopment area: 1,49,700 sq.m.

Salable TDR: 12,300 sqm

Kisannagar not financially viable

Though TMC has chosen Kisannagar, it is not financially viable compared to other clusters. The areas rehabilitated under this cluster will be 1,49,700 sqm in exchange for which the Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) available will only be 12,600 sqm, said civic chief. It is not lucrative for a developer so TMC will have to fund some of the cluster.

Residents get priority

TMC has proposed to the state to make the society or resident federations the project implementing authority in the cluster development project. This was approved by the state, said TMC chief Sanjeev Jaiswal. Residents will be given first priority to redevelop their area. They can hire any agency or developer who will redevelop the area as per the sanctioned plan.

Sep 19, 2019