Devendra Fadnavis clears Mumbai planning authority’s highest budget, focuses on Metro projects

A year before going to the polls, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday approved the highest-ever budget of Rs12,157 crore for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for various infrastructure projects.

In 2017-18, the MMRDA had a budget of Rs6,976-crore.

The planning authority is headed by chief minister, and carries out and finances long-term infrastructure projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The seven Metro projects, which are in different phases of implementation or planning, have been allocated Rs4,700 crore as the Fadnavis government aims to fast-track them in the run-up to the 2019 elections. A sum of Rs2,100 crore have been earmarked for the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, a sealink between Sewree (Mumbai) and Nhava (Raigad).

The amount for improving facilities in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region has nearly doubled in comparison to budgets allocated in the past four-five years.

UPS Madan, metropolitan commissioner of MMRDA, confirmed that the 2018-19 budget is the highest since MMRDA’s inception in 1975. “The budget is the highest owing to all Metro projects being undertaken in the city. The authority has never taken so many big projects at one go.”

Among the seven Metro corridors, the authority has allocated Rs1,262 for Metro-7 (Dahisar East to Andheri East) and Rs1,588 for Metro-2A corridor (Dahisar to DN Nagar), which are likely to be commissioned before the polls.

It has also allocated Rs500 crore for the underground Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) corridor; Rs700 crore for Metro 2B (DN Nagar to Mandale); Rs450 crore for Metro-4 (Wadala-Thane-Kasarvadavali); and Rs100 crore each for Metro-5 (Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan) and Metro-6 (Swami Samarth Nagar-Jogeshwari-Kanjurmarg-Vikhroli).

MMRDA has almost doubled the allocation for the Mumbai-Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) to Rs2,100 crore for 2018-19 from Rs1,200 crore in 2017-18. MMRDA recently began the geotechnical survey for the sea-link that will connect Mumbai to Navi Mumbai. The MMRDA has also made an allocation of Rs217 crore for the Chembur-Jacob Circle monorail project which is expected to be functional from April.