Did not see it coming, admits IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) failed to issue the correct forecast on Sunday or Monday morning for extremely heavy downpour from late Monday night to early Tuesday that inundated the city .

The city recorded 375.2mm (exceptionally heavy category) rain in 24 hours, with 241mm recorded over a nine-hour period. This was the second highest rainfall here since 1975, after July, 2005 deluge that killed over 1,000 people.

Till 8pm on Monday, the forecast said ‘intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy falls in few areas’. After showers intensified around 11pm, the forecast was changed as late as 2am on Tuesday on IMD’s website (after exceptionally heavy rain) that ‘isolated areas could receive extremely heavy rain’. Subsequently, the Maharashtra government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued orders for schools, colleges and even offices to remain shut on Tuesday.

“On Monday, we had issued rainfall warning of heavy to very heavy rain in some areas, but it was not anticipated that extremely heavy rain would occur,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD. “This happened due to a cloud patch over the Mumbai suburbs with maximum rain intensity over Santacruz that led to continuous extremely heavy showers for six hours straight. However, warnings were modified and authorities were notified by 12.30am Tuesday, and our website was updated by 2am.”

Shubhangi Bhute, scientist, IMD Mumbai, said, “It was not realised that there would be continuous downpour in one go as when heavy to very heavy rain with isolated extremely heavy showers take place, there is break in downpour, but in this case that did not happen. The matter was assessed by the department on Tuesday and necessary warnings issued.”

From 2am to 12.30pm Tuesday, IMD’s warning of ‘heavy to very rain in city and suburbs with isolated extremely heavy falls’ continued. However, between 8.30am and 12.30pm, the suburbs recorded 19.5mm rain, while south Mumbai recorded 43.6mm, both falling under IMD’s own classification of ‘moderate’ showers with isolated patches in the suburbs even witnessing pockets of sunshine. At 12.30pm, IMD revised its forecast by downgrading heavy rain warnings to ‘intermittent showers with isolated heavy rain in city and suburbs’. “Weather models showed that the east west wind shear zone (weather system) leading to very heavy rain with isolated extremely heavy downpour had weakened and Mumbai’s Doppler weather radar did not indicate any significant cloud development,” said Bhute.

Independent meteorologists said current weather forecasting models have limitations when it comes to identifying short lived high-impact rainfall events that occur over a smaller geographical area (such as the one over Mumbai suburbs between Monday night and Tuesday morning). “These events are driven by thunderstorms that get enhanced due to local weather factors. Thus, a forecast valid for 24 hours might fail to indicate such possibilities,” said Akshay Deoras, meteorologist and PhD researcher at the department of meteorology, University of Reading, UK.

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 23:51 IST