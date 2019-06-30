Downpour leads to tree-falls, cave-ins, flooding in MMR

The downpour on Saturday led to tree falls, cave-ins, train delays, waterlogged streets and traffic snarls in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). However, no injuries were reported.

Thane received 52.83mm rainfall on Saturday. Around 11 trees were uprooted in various parts of the city, said Santosh Kadam, chief of regional disaster management cell (RDMC). Waterlogging was also seen in many parts of the city, leading to traffic congestion in areas such as Ghodbunder Road.

FIVE CAVE-INS ON GHODBUNDER ROAD

Shoddy work in laying a sewage line in Anand Nagar area of Ghodbunder road led to road cave-ins at five spots. Rajesh Rai, 40, a resident of the area, said, “The trenches were filled in shoddily with stones. The bitumen has washed off. Just stepping on the road creates a dent.” Ravindra Khadtale, city engineer, Thane Municipal Corporation, said the trenches weren’t filled properly. “We will repair it after the monsoon,” he said.

3 WALL COLLAPSE CASES

The wall of Ambedkar Nagar nullah in Uthalsar, Thane, collapsed on Saturday, though no one was hurt. Three more incidents of wall collapse were reported at Buddha Vihar, Wagle Estate; at Dhanyavad society in Dhobi Ali; and at Madina Colony in Kausa.

14 TREE-FALLS

Kalyan recorded 238mm rainfall and Ulhasnagar witnessed 208 mm rain. Fourteen incidents of tree collapses were reported, while Golden Park, Phule Nagar, Datta Ali Tilak Chowk and Shahad cemetery were waterlogged.

NAVI MUMBAI, PANVEL WATERLOGGED

In Panvel, with 105mm rainfall, drains were completely choked and waterlogging was reported in Kalamboli, Kamothe and Kharghar. Commuters using Mansarovar station had to wade through water in the underpass to reach the station. Priya Ratambe, public relations officer, Cidco, said, the problem would be taken care of. A 50m patch, which was recently repaired at the exit of Panvel station, by the civic body, was also washed away. Navi Mumbai got 75.82mm rain and four tree fall cases were reported, apart from waterlogging in four to five areas.

TALOJA CETP WATER MIXES WITH RAINWATER

Meanwhile, untreated water from the Taloja common effluent treatment plant overflowed and got mixed with rainwater, endangering health of commuters. Activist Arvind Mahatre said the state pollution control board is yet to comply with the green tribunal’s order to fix the CETP.

PART OF VIRAR PLATFORM CAVES IN

A portion of platform number three at Virar station, on the Dahanu side, caved in on Saturday. Ravinder Bhakar, chief public relations officer, Western Railway, said there were no repercussions on trains.

