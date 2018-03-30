‘Drug addict’ slashes Mumbai teenager for not having matchbox to light cigarette

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly attacked by an unidentified man with a blade after he denied having a matchbox to light the latter’s cigarette in Goregaon (West) early on Wednesday. The police are trying to nab the attacker, who is suspected to be a drug addict.

According to the Goregaon police, the incident took place around 1.30am outside Gandhi chawl in Ram Mandir. The teenager is a local resident and was seated in a rickshaw when the accused asked for the matchbox, said the police.

When the victim said he did not have a matchbox, the accused abused him. This led to an altercation and the accused slashed the boy on the ribs with a blade.

An official from Goregaon police station said, “The accused seems to be a drug addict. Usually, drug addicts carry blades with them. The victim said that the accused looked intoxicated.”

“A police patrolling team spotted the victim crying in pain and took him to a nearby hospital. He is out of danger. If not treated in time, the injuries to his ribs could have resulted in death. So we have booked the accused for attempt to murder.”

The police said there are no CCTV cameras in the area but the victim has given them a proper description of the attacker. An FIR has been registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code

