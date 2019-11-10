e-paper
Dumper driver dies after losing control on Mumbai-Pune expressway

mumbai Updated: Nov 10, 2019 00:45 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

A dumper driver was killed in an accident on a bridge on the Mumbai-Pune highway at Sanpada early on Saturday.

According to the police, an unknown vehicle overtook the dumper causing the driver to lose control and crash into the wall of the bridge. Sanpada police have registered a case of causing death due to negligence against the unknown vehicle driver.

Akhtar Ilyas Khan, in his late thirties, was transporting sand from Chembur to Ulwe in the dumper around 1am on Saturday. After dumping sand in Ulwe, he was returning to Mumbai around 3am and was crossing the Sanpada bridge.

“At the start of the bridge, an unknown vehicle tried to overtake the dumper in a rash manner. Khan swerved the dumper to avoid getting hit and turned sideways. But owing to the high speed of the heavy vehicle, it overturned after hitting the side wall of the bridge,” said an officer from Sanpada police station.

As the dumper turned, the driver tried to jump off but ended up getting crushed under the vehicle.

“We are in the process of trying to identify the other vehicle that led to Khan losing control of his dumper,” said Vikas Ramagude, senior inspector at Sanpada police station.

Khan, a resident of Govandi, was rushed to a municipal hospital, where he was declared dead. His employer identified his body.

