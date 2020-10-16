e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Duo rapes minor near Mumbai

Duo rapes minor near Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 00:07 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
         

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped by two men in Vasai since December 2019. The incident came to light after the survivor was found to be five months’ pregnant. The accused have been identified as her relative Deepak Shaikh, 21, and his accomplice who is yet to be identified. Shaikh has been arrested while the other accused is absconding.

The minor lives with her grandparents and Shaikh in Vasai. Waliv police said that the minor narrated the ordeal to another cousin, who lives in Goregaon, following which they approached the police.

“We booked the duo under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. We arrested Shaikh and produced him before the Vasai court. He has been remanded in police custody,” an officer said, adding that the police are searching for the other accused.

top news
‘If agreements aren’t honoured...:’ Jaishankar explains stand-off with China
‘If agreements aren’t honoured...:’ Jaishankar explains stand-off with China
BJP leader allegedly shoots man dead in presence of officials in UP
BJP leader allegedly shoots man dead in presence of officials in UP
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
IPL 2020: KXIP end losing streak with win over RCB
IPL 2020: KXIP end losing streak with win over RCB
CBI questions family members of 4 accused in Hathras rape case
CBI questions family members of 4 accused in Hathras rape case
Luv Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha’s son, in Congress’ final list for Bihar polls
Luv Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha’s son, in Congress’ final list for Bihar polls
Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, other J&K political parties team up for Article 370
Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, other J&K political parties team up for Article 370
Covid update: 5-minute test; India’s cinema halls open; virus spread in winters
Covid update: 5-minute test; India’s cinema halls open; virus spread in winters
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In