Duo rapes minor near Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 00:07 IST

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped by two men in Vasai since December 2019. The incident came to light after the survivor was found to be five months’ pregnant. The accused have been identified as her relative Deepak Shaikh, 21, and his accomplice who is yet to be identified. Shaikh has been arrested while the other accused is absconding.

The minor lives with her grandparents and Shaikh in Vasai. Waliv police said that the minor narrated the ordeal to another cousin, who lives in Goregaon, following which they approached the police.

“We booked the duo under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. We arrested Shaikh and produced him before the Vasai court. He has been remanded in police custody,” an officer said, adding that the police are searching for the other accused.