Education department braces for challenges in junior college admissions

mumbai

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 18:35 IST

Even as the state education department has announced the cancellation of the last paper of SSC exams, it now faces the challenge of planning for the first-year junior college admissions (FYJC) amidst the Covid-19 lockdown. With some boards completing its exams and decision still pending on the conduct of exams in other boards, equivalence of marks while taking admissions will be a concern.

In a recent meeting between officials of various boards and education department, FYJC issues were discussed. The admission process usually begins in June.

“The status of all the three key boards- SSC, CBSE and ICSE, is different in case of Class 10 exams. While SSC board has cancelled its last papers and the CBSE has completed its main exams, ICSE is yet to come up with a decision on the remaining papers. This might lead to issues concerning the equivalence of marks. For this, the government would have to come up with a plan,” said an official, who was present at the meeting. “These issues, however, can be resolved later, depending on how things pan out,” he added.

Vaishali Bafna, from the System Correcting Movement (SYSCOM), a Pune-based think-tank, said that the government would have to come up with a concrete plan to ensure that no student has an added advantage. “To take a call, they first have to see how the remaining papers for other boards are conducted. Since students from other boards are only a small per cent of the overall applications, having a common policy should not be very difficult,” said Bafna.

Meanwhile, parents from the state are now requesting the Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry to reduce the syllabus for Classes 1 to 12, owing to the current situation in the country. “Students will be under a lot of pressure to study the entire syllabus once schools reopen,” said Anubha Sahai, president of the India Wide Parents Association, who wrote to the ministry on Monday.