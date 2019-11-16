e-paper
Elgar Parishad case: Gautam Navlakha gets interim relief

mumbai Updated: Nov 16, 2019 00:08 IST
Kanchan Chaudhari
Hindustantimes
         

The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to activist Gautam Navlakha in the Elgar Parishad case till December 2. Justice Prakash Naik, who was hearing Navlakha’s plea for anticipatory bail, has posted the matter for hearing on December 2, along with the anticipatory bail plea hearing of another accused, activist Anand Teltumbde.

Navlakha had approached the HC a day after a special Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) court in Pune rejected his plea on November 12. The plea had come up for hearing on Thursday, when his counsel Yug Choudhary pointed out that a similar application by Teltumbde was scheduled for hearing on December 2. Choudhary urged the court to post Navlakha’s plea for hearing with that of Teltumbde and protect him from arrest till then.

The bench adjourned the plea for hearing on Friday. Pai opposed the plea again stating that Navlakha has been under interim protection since August 2018 and that it should end at some point. Justice Naik refused to accept her contention and protected Navlakha through the interim order.

