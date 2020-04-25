e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Elghar Parishad case: Dr Anand Teltumbde denied interim bail, sent to judicial custody

Elghar Parishad case: Dr Anand Teltumbde denied interim bail, sent to judicial custody

mumbai Updated: Apr 25, 2020 18:59 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
Hindustantimes
         

The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Saturday remanded activist Dr Anand Teltumbde to judicial custody till May 8 and rejected his plea for interim bail.

Teltumbde was arrested by NIA on April 14 after he surrendered before the agency in Mumbai and was in NIA custody since then. On Saturday he was produced before the special court, where he was remanded to judicial custody.

Soon after he was remanded in judicial custody, Teltumbde’s lawyers moved an application for interim bail on the grounds that there is a risk of him getting infected with Covid-19. The lawyers submitted that Teltumbde was suffering from respiratory problems and there was a risk of him contracting the coronavirus in jail. The plea was objected by the NIA.

The NIA has contended that the activist of Kabir Kala Manch gave “provocative presentation” and speeches on December 31, 2017, during an event at Shaniwarwada, Pune, which led to violence resulting in the loss of life and statewide agitation.

Further, the agency has claimed that Teltumbde was the convener of the program, and his call data records established that he was in touch with the other arrested accused who were present at the event.

top news
‘Can’t move out without permission’: Central team pans Bengal on Covid-19 response
‘Can’t move out without permission’: Central team pans Bengal on Covid-19 response
Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi with 5-point plan to bail out MSME sector
Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi with 5-point plan to bail out MSME sector
‘Strategy must’: Ashok Gehlot to Centre on getting migrants workers home
‘Strategy must’: Ashok Gehlot to Centre on getting migrants workers home
Live: Delhi agrees to MHA’s order on opening shops in non-containment zones
Live: Delhi agrees to MHA’s order on opening shops in non-containment zones
Relax fiscal norms and reform the bureaucracy, writes Mark Tully
Relax fiscal norms and reform the bureaucracy, writes Mark Tully
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Covid-19: Why a vaccine is likely by end of 2020
Covid-19: Why a vaccine is likely by end of 2020
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

mumbai news