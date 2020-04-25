Elghar Parishad case: Dr Anand Teltumbde denied interim bail, sent to judicial custody

mumbai

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 18:59 IST

The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Saturday remanded activist Dr Anand Teltumbde to judicial custody till May 8 and rejected his plea for interim bail.

Teltumbde was arrested by NIA on April 14 after he surrendered before the agency in Mumbai and was in NIA custody since then. On Saturday he was produced before the special court, where he was remanded to judicial custody.

Soon after he was remanded in judicial custody, Teltumbde’s lawyers moved an application for interim bail on the grounds that there is a risk of him getting infected with Covid-19. The lawyers submitted that Teltumbde was suffering from respiratory problems and there was a risk of him contracting the coronavirus in jail. The plea was objected by the NIA.

The NIA has contended that the activist of Kabir Kala Manch gave “provocative presentation” and speeches on December 31, 2017, during an event at Shaniwarwada, Pune, which led to violence resulting in the loss of life and statewide agitation.

Further, the agency has claimed that Teltumbde was the convener of the program, and his call data records established that he was in touch with the other arrested accused who were present at the event.