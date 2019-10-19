EOW officer raided Powai spa illegally, sacked

mumbai

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:29 IST

The police commissioner, Sanjay Barve, last week sacked a police inspector for allegedly carrying out an illegal raid at a spa in Powai and extorting money from its owner. Barve confirmed the development.

Inspector Naagin Kale, 51, who had been posted with economic offences wing (EOW) since 2016, was found guilty of gross misuse of police powers. The incident took place on March 30, 2016.

Kale claimed she received reliable information about a prostitution racket being run at the spa, and she raided the premises. According to the complaint, Kale and her four aides took the owner to Powai lake and snatched ₹10,000 and two phones from her. Kale demanded ₹ 2 lakh to avoid facing further consequences.

According to EOW officials, the agency is not authorised to carry raids on dance bars or spas. “An officer needs to take permission or inform his or her superiors about major actions. Kale did not follow procedure ,” said a senior police officer.

The spa owner lodged a complaint at Powai police station and the accused were arrested in April 2016. After Kale was released on bail, she was suspended pending department inquiry. The inquiry report showed that Kale had misused her powers. “We deal with such rogue cops with zero tolerance. Kale has been sacked from the force,” Barve told HT.

