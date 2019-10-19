e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 19, 2019

EOW officer raided Powai spa illegally, sacked

mumbai Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:29 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Hindustantimes
         

The police commissioner, Sanjay Barve, last week sacked a police inspector for allegedly carrying out an illegal raid at a spa in Powai and extorting money from its owner. Barve confirmed the development.

Inspector Naagin Kale, 51, who had been posted with economic offences wing (EOW) since 2016, was found guilty of gross misuse of police powers. The incident took place on March 30, 2016.

Kale claimed she received reliable information about a prostitution racket being run at the spa, and she raided the premises. According to the complaint, Kale and her four aides took the owner to Powai lake and snatched ₹10,000 and two phones from her. Kale demanded ₹ 2 lakh to avoid facing further consequences.

According to EOW officials, the agency is not authorised to carry raids on dance bars or spas. “An officer needs to take permission or inform his or her superiors about major actions. Kale did not follow procedure ,” said a senior police officer.

The spa owner lodged a complaint at Powai police station and the accused were arrested in April 2016. After Kale was released on bail, she was suspended pending department inquiry. The inquiry report showed that Kale had misused her powers. “We deal with such rogue cops with zero tolerance. Kale has been sacked from the force,” Barve told HT.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 00:29 IST

top news
Global anti-terror body FATF gives Pakistan till February to curb terror funding
Global anti-terror body FATF gives Pakistan till February to curb terror funding
‘Already burnt our fingers’: CBI asks SC to reject Chidambaram’s bail plea
‘Already burnt our fingers’: CBI asks SC to reject Chidambaram’s bail plea
Large firms must have electronic payment mode from November 1:CBDT
Large firms must have electronic payment mode from November 1:CBDT
I congratulate Abhijit Banerjee, but his views...: Minister on Nobel winner
I congratulate Abhijit Banerjee, but his views...: Minister on Nobel winner
Local Hindu outfit leader shot dead, found with throat slit in Lucknow
Local Hindu outfit leader shot dead, found with throat slit in Lucknow
Supriya Sule’s helicopter checked by Election Commission’s flying squad
Supriya Sule’s helicopter checked by Election Commission’s flying squad
Virat Kohli & Co to have a special spectator in Ranchi on Saturday
Virat Kohli & Co to have a special spectator in Ranchi on Saturday
Narrow escape for Pakistan from FATF blacklist, given 4 month lifeline
Narrow escape for Pakistan from FATF blacklist, given 4 month lifeline
trending topics
Sarfaraz AhmedDelhi PollutionDevendra FadnavisAishwarya RaiPriyanka ChopraAnushka SharmaPUBGHPBOSE Result 2019Amitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News