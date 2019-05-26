Escape to Bollywood? Not with PM Narendra Modi

Brace yourself, dear reader. PM Narendra Modi, the film, had a ₹5-crore opening. To put this in perspective, Golmaal – propelled by the star power of actors Ajay Devgn, Paresh Rawal and Arshad Warsi as well as director Rohit Shetty – made a little more than ₹2 crore on its opening day.

PM Narendra Modi stars Vivek Oberoi, whose presence alone should have guaranteed the film’s flop. Instead, it’s sitting pretty at the box office and people are posting reviews that Oberoi is “grate”. Perhaps more astounding than the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning 303 Lok Sabha seats is the fact that Vivek Oberoi fans have been unearthed. Truly, our Prime Minister is a miracle worker.

There are those who would criticise director Omung Kumar for making PM Narendra Modi, but I have been saying prayers of thanks that a talented director was not picked for this project. As it stands, PM Narendra Modi’s awfulness – by which I mean the film, naturally – restricts its audience to hardcore fans of the PM.

In my nightmares, PM Narendra Modi is a cleverly-written, sharply-directed edge-of-the-seat entertainer that shows our PM living a life of mystery and adventure. (Think James Bond, but with a beard, a sleeveless jacket, an ever-upright flagpole and without women to distract him.) If it was well-made, the biopic that shows how a man became a hero by tapping into insecurities and aspirations of 21st century India could be the perfect cocktail of escapism and reality. And unlike PM Narendra Modi, that film could travel.

What is evident from the films that do make it to cinemas these days is that our storytellers are suffering from a crisis of imagination. The slew of terrible romantic films that we’ve been subjected to of late is evidence that Indian storytellers can’t imagine a satisfying boy-meets-girl love story.

The four writers – including Oberoi – credited with writing PM Narendra Modi struggled to create a charismatic hero (they may be hamstrung by the problem of needing to incorporate certain fictional elements, like claiming the 2002 Gujarat riots were contained in 24 hours by the CM’s virile disaster management when they actually raged for three days because, to quote the Supreme Court, “the modern day ‘Neros’ were looking elsewhere”). Who’d have thunk patriarchy would fail at crafting an impressive alpha male?

It’s a little depressing to see how our popular cinema has devolved over the years. After all, there was a time when audiences under the thumbs of oppressive governments around the world relied on commercial Hindi cinema for escapist entertainment.

This is why souvenir sellers in Turkey will excitedly yell “Amitabh Bachchan!” at the sight of a south Asian, and people in places like China, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan can break into “Awaara hoon” at the drop of a dumpling. In Nigeria, our bad Hindi films have inspired an entire generation of local filmmakers and helped birth a genre of fabulously melodramatic writing known as littattafan soyayya (or “love literature”).

The charm of popular Hindi movies was that they spun gossamer fantasies of pretty escapism. The plots were cheerfully illogical, the women were beautiful and the music was terrific. In these films, the rich were bad, the poor were good, and everyone ended up with enough money to live happily ever after. Life rarely worked out the way plots did in these films, but there was something relatable in the characters, and the films’ charm lay in their impossibility.

When the reality around you is a dystopia, good escapist entertainment is essential for the health of the polity. Done right, escapist fantasies, like romantic comedies and superhero movies, are reminders of how the world should be. Without them, we forget how to dream.

While it is essential we have cultural practitioners who hold up a mirror to society, the imagination needs stories that lift you up and let you escape – especially when the reality is PM Narendra Modi.

First Published: May 26, 2019 00:24 IST