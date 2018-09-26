Expect taller buildings near Metro, Monorail stations in Mumbai

The civic body’s controversial plan to allow taller buildings and higher density development around Mumbai’s mass transit corridors is back on track. While the state is yet to formulate a policy regulating floor space index (FSI) for transit-oriented development (TOD), the approved Development Control and Promotion Regulation (DCPR) has given an in-principle nod to TOD around mass transit corridors such as the Metro and the Monorail.

The DCPR has locked the influence zone around Metro interchanges at 500 metres. According to the regulations, buildable reservation will cease to exist on these plots which are within 500 metres of these interchanges, subject to the condition that 20% of plot area is reserved for parking lots, which may be developed under the accommodation reservation (AR) policy.

A civic official, on condition of anonymity, said, “The idea is to promote walk to work culture. With plots around Metro interchanges reserved for parking lots, citizens will be encouraged to park vehicles at stations to take the Metro.” He added, “The FSI will be higher for buildings abutting these metro interchanges but this will be decided in a separate policy by the state government.”

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is planning a 190-kilometre metro network across the city with Metro interchanges at Marol, Ghatkopar, Dahisar, Andheri Western express Highway, DN Nagar and Bandra Kurla Complex. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the MMRDA have undertaken a survey to identify the Metro interchanges for the TOD policy as well as other areas near the monorail and coastal road.

The urban development department will decide the location and premiums for higher FSI along the TOD corridor after the survey. MMRDA has proposed TOD for all Metro corridors as part of its funding plan for the project.

“The area for now will be developed as per the existing policy. We haven’t provided any extra FSI, all these points will be catered in TOD policy separately formulated by state government,” said Nitin Kareer, principal secretary, urban development department.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 05:26 IST