Extortion case: Two demand Rs 6 crore from construction company in Mumbai, arrested

The Powai police on Wednesday arrested a man and his driver for allegedly extorting money from a major construction company.

The liasoning officer, in his complaint said the accused Gulab Parkhe had worked with their company for 27 years and had resigned in November 2016.

According to police, Parkhe had been blackmailing the complainant and his company after he resigned. His driver was aware of the happenings.

“Time and again Parkhe had been sending complaints to the district land records and the BMC regarding the work of his previous company. All complaints were frivolous in nature,” said Navinchandra Reddy, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 10).

Police said, in November 2017, Parkhe had demanded Rs20 crore from the complainant.

“When the complainant told him that the extortion amount was too much, he settled down at Rs6 crore. The first instalment of Rs10 lakh was paid in January 2018. On March 14, it was decided on call that the complainant would give Rs1 crore to Parkhe. The complainant recorded that call and then approached the police with the recordings,” said an officer.

Parkhe was supposed to meet the complainant at a hotel in Mulund (West). After the complainant approached the police, a trap was laid and Parkhe was caught red-handed.

Police said Parkhe belongs to Junnar in Pune rural and is an elected member of the Zila Parishad from Junnar. A case of extortion has been registered and investigations are on.