Home / Mumbai News / Fadnavis’s wife trolled for tweet against Thackeray

Fadnavis’s wife trolled for tweet against Thackeray

mumbai Updated: Dec 24, 2019 00:40 IST
Mehul Thakkar
Mehul Thakkar
Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta kicked up a controversy on Monday by passing remarks on chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

“One cannot be a ‘Thackeray’ also by just putting ‘Thackrey’ surname after his name! One needs to be true, principled & should think for betterment of people & party members above his own family & power dynamics!” Amruta posted on Twitter.

Sena leaders responded with criticism, with Varun Sardesai, secretary of Yuva Sena, suggesting on Twitter that Amruta may qualify for the next session of a reality TV show. “In the past five years, we maintained decorum and did not say anything despite Amrutaji giving us several opportunities. We didn’t comment on her because she was not in politics. Now, if she is commenting about the head of our party and the chief minister of the state in such a manner, she should be ready to face criticism by us,” said Sardesai about the controversial post.

Amruta’s tweet was in response to a post by Fadnavis in which he wrote: “Rahul Gandhi’s statement is absolutely condemnable! He is nowhere close to even a single good deed of Veer Savarkar & his greatness. Not just this, he should not even do the blunder of considering himself as ‘Gandhi’! One cannot become ‘Gandhi’ by just keeping his surname as Gandhi!”

Fadnavis defended his wife’s comment. “Amruta Fadnavis is an independent personality. She takes her own decisions. Some political party workers have stooped low to troll her,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

