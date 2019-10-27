FDA inspector booked for accepting ₹1.4L bribe

mumbai

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 01:06 IST

A Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspector was booked by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, an official said on Saturday.

FDA Inspector Arvind Kandelkar demanded ₹5 lakh for not taking action against a sweets manufacturing unit in Rabale area of neighbouring Navi Mumbai, deputy superintendent of police (ACB) Ramesh Chavan said.

“After the ACB was alerted, we laid a trap and caught Kandelkar when he came to take ₹1.4 lakh as bribe in nearby Airoli,” he said.

A case has been registered with Rabale MIDC police station under Prevention of Corruption Act but he is yet to be arrested, Chavan said.

