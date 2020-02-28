Fire breaks out in Thane’s under-construction building, no injury reported

mumbai

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 15:38 IST

A fire broke out in the terrace of under-construction building in Naupada, Thane during afternoon hours on Friday.

However, no injury or casualty has been reported in this incident. The fire brigade team of Thane has reached the spot with 4 fire engines, 2 rescue vehicles and one jumbo tanker. The fire dousing process is under process.

“The fire broke out into the scaffolding placed around the under-construction (ground plus 22 storey) building, the reason behind the fire is not yet disclosed. However, we expect within half an hour it should be doused completely. The dousing process is still on,” said a fire official from Thane.