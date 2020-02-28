e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Fire breaks out in Thane’s under-construction building, no injury reported

Fire breaks out in Thane’s under-construction building, no injury reported

However, no injury or casualty has been reported in this incident. The fire brigade team of Thane has reached the spot with 4 fire engines, 2 rescue vehicles and one jumbo tanker. The fire dousing process is under process.

mumbai Updated: Feb 28, 2020 15:38 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
A fire broke out in the terrace of under-construction building in Naupada, Thane during afternoon hours on Friday
A fire broke out in the terrace of under-construction building in Naupada, Thane during afternoon hours on Friday(HT Photo/Praful Gangrude)
         

A fire broke out in the terrace of under-construction building in Naupada, Thane during afternoon hours on Friday.

However, no injury or casualty has been reported in this incident. The fire brigade team of Thane has reached the spot with 4 fire engines, 2 rescue vehicles and one jumbo tanker. The fire dousing process is under process.

“The fire broke out into the scaffolding placed around the under-construction (ground plus 22 storey) building, the reason behind the fire is not yet disclosed. However, we expect within half an hour it should be doused completely. The dousing process is still on,” said a fire official from Thane.

tags
top news
Delhi gang rape convict Pawan Gupta files curative plea in SC against death sentence
Delhi gang rape convict Pawan Gupta files curative plea in SC against death sentence
5% quota for Muslims in educational institutions: Nawab Malik
5% quota for Muslims in educational institutions: Nawab Malik
In terror organisation Islamic State’s group, a photo poster from Delhi violence
In terror organisation Islamic State’s group, a photo poster from Delhi violence
Sonia forms Cong’s fact-finding panel to visit Ground Zero of Delhi violence
Sonia forms Cong’s fact-finding panel to visit Ground Zero of Delhi violence
Taking out his iPad, PM Modi made on the spot trade presentation to Trump
Taking out his iPad, PM Modi made on the spot trade presentation to Trump
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Few big changes on the cards
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Few big changes on the cards
Powered by hydrogen, Hyundai’s trucks aim to conquer the Swiss Alps
Powered by hydrogen, Hyundai’s trucks aim to conquer the Swiss Alps
‘A weak economy, but Hindu Muslim, Hindu Muslim’: Chetan Bhagat on Delhi riots
‘A weak economy, but Hindu Muslim, Hindu Muslim’: Chetan Bhagat on Delhi riots
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News