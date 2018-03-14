Fire in Mumbai high-rise; 7 residents admitted to hospitals

Seven residents of a high-rise in the eastern suburb of Kanjurmarg (east) were rescued and rushed to hospitals after fire broke out in the building’s electric meter box on Wednesday morning. All of them are in a stable condition.

The fire started in the ground floor of the 16-storey Royal Park building around 8am.

Eight fire engines and water tankers were sent to the spot, fire officials said.

“We managed to surround and control the fire by 9.36 pm. It was doused by 11.05am,” said an official, who did not wish to be named.

The seven residents were taken to Hiranandani and Ankur hospitals in the vicinity, as smoke led to suffocation and breathing problems.