Mumbai News / Five booked for forging land records to claim ₹33L from firm

Five booked for forging land records to claim ₹33L from firm

mumbai Updated: Jan 09, 2020 01:04 IST
Thane A case has been registered against five persons for allegedly forging land records and claiming ₹ 33 lakh in compensation from a private company in Badlapur in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

The firm had acquired part of the land for laying gas pipelines, a police official said.

As per the complaint, the five accused had claimed compensation of ₹33 lakh for parting with their land, which was paid to them by the company. However, the company later found the land records bogus.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for cheating and other charges. No arrest has been made

