Floods in Maharashtra delay dental, medical admissions; new date declared

mumbai

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 02:00 IST

The state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell has further postponed the admission process for the undergraduate medical and dental courses to August 12, owing to the floods in the state.

Late at night on Friday, the cell released a circular, informing students to confirm their admissions by 5pm on Monday and submit their fees and the necessary documents at the nearest government medical college. The medical college will then process the fees and the documents to the private institute allotted to the student.

“Due to floods in some parts of the state, especially in Kolhapur and Ratnagiri, many students have not been able to reach the colleges that have been allotted to them to complete the admissions process. To continue with the admission process, we have allotted some government colleges to collect fees and documents,” said Anand Rayate, commissioner, CET cell.

Once the admissions for the second seat allotment is complete, the CET cell will release a fresh list, after which all the vacant seats will be handed over to the individual colleges.

“All the colleges can start their academic session based on the number of students already admitted. So we’ve requested government colleges to permit those students to attend lectures who cannot reach their designated colleges owing to the floods. No student should lose out on academics because of the floods,” Rayate said.

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 00:05 IST