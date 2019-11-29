Foetus at KEM: BMC notice to agency

mumbai

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 01:03 IST

After complaints that a cat had pulled out a dead human foetus from a room where biomedical waste is stored at King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, Parel, on Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a notice to the agency responsible for disposing the waste.

Around 8pm, the hospital staff saw the animal carrying the foetus wrapped in plastic near the staff quarters. They informed the dean who called Bhoiwada police station. “We have sent a notice to the waste collection agency,” said Dr Ashwini Joshi, additional municipal commissioner (health). The hospital’s dean, Dr Hemant Deshmukh, said he would also look into the lapses.

“The anatomical waste has to be incinerated. Hospitals staff have to be more careful in handling such waste as it may spread infections,” said Amar Supate, head of biomedical waste management, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board. Vinod Kamble, senior inspector of Bhoiwada police, confirmed that they have filed a case in the matter