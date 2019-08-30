Follow traffic rules to decongest roads during festival season: Cops

mumbai

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 01:12 IST

Thane traffic police have deployed more than 800 traffic police personnel at major junctions in the city to manage the traffic during Ganeshotsav.

The police have asked the Ganesh mandals to inform them about their processions in advance so that diversions can be planned accordingly.

The market and junctions are witnessing huge traffic and congestions.

The 10-day Ganeshotsav will start on Monday.

“We have directed our team to take stringent action against vehicles parked illegally. We have informed the civic body of all four divisions to take action against hawkers at the station and market areas,” said Amit Kale, deputy commissioner of police, Thane.

“Ganesh mandals have been asked to inform the local traffic in advance about processions so that traffic can be handled efficiently. Roads will be congested and we have to manage traffic flow,” said Kale.

According to the traffic officer, markets and stations areas are the major junctions in the cities where vehicles are illegally parked.

“Many citizens visit the market areas for shopping during the festive season. They tend to park their vehicles at non-parking zones,” said Kale.

“This causes huge congestion for the movement of other vehicles. Therefore, we appeal to the citizens to avoid parking their vehicles at non-parking lanes or at crowded areas. If they do, they have to face strict action by the traffic team,” he added.

All the four divisions of the Thane traffic department has around 800 traffic officials and around 50 traffic wardens to manage traffic during the festive season.

“Often, traffic policemen are assaulted by motorists after they are caught violating traffic rules. Therefore, we urge them to cooperate with the traffic police and avoid disputes and arguments. They are just performing their duty. If we come across any such cases, strict action will be taken,” said Kale.

There would be no major traffic diversions during the first day of the Ganeshotsav. However, diversions in the city will be planned during the immersion days which is the fifth, seventh and last day of the festival. Traffic police will inform commuters about it.

