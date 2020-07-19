e-paper
Four held for beating 37-year-old to death, driving over body

Four held for beating 37-year-old to death, driving over body

mumbai Updated: Jul 19, 2020 00:37 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustantimes
         

Shivaji Nagar police arrested four accused on Friday for allegedly kidnapping and murdering a 37-year-old man a month ago near Turbhe in Navi Mumbai.

The victim, identified as Ahadullah Khan, a painter, was kidnapped in a vehicle from Govandi on June 17.

According to police, the accused — Naushad Khan, 50; Ramkumar Nirmal alias Devraj, 28; Noor Alam Munir Khan, 38; and Mohammed Taki Ahmed Shaikh, 28 — attacked Khan with iron rods and killed him.

The main accused in the case, Naushad, then decided to place the victim’s body on the highway near Turbhe and drive over his head to make it look like an accident.

When the matter came to the notice of Turbhe police, they registered a first information report (FIR) against an unknown person for causing death due to rash and negligent driving.

On June 18, when the victim did not return home, his wife registered a missing complaint at Shivaji Nagar police station.

Datta Nalavade, deputy commissioner of police (preventive), and in-charge of Zone 6, said, “Our teams started questioning several people, and Sajid, Khan’s brother, told us that Naushad had threatened the victim and had refused to return ₹1.5 lakh that he had borrowed.”

Naushad and his friends were called for questioning, and Mohammed informed police officers about the murder and accident set-up in Turbhe.

“Naushad was lying, but when we confronted him with facts that we had learnt from his accomplices, he confessed to the crime,” said Nalawade.

Turbhe police were informed about the incident, and Khan’s wife was taken to the hospital to identify his body.

“During Naushad’s questioning, we learnt that he had an affair with Khan’s wife. He had also borrowed money which Khan was asking him to return. Naushad then plotted to murder Khan,” said Kishor Gayke, senior inspector at Shivaji Nagar police station.

Police have not yet identified Khan’s wife as a conspirator in the murder and are investigating the case further.

The four arrested accused have been remanded in police custody till Sunday.

